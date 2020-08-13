Extra Fine, San Antonio’s Newest Neighborhood Bakery, Has Opened in the Monte Vista Area

click image Instagram / extra_fine_sa

Feeling Extra Fine this morning?Jess and John Philpot — the pair responsible for the delectable sweets at Barbaro — should be. On Thursday, the couple opened the doors of Extra Fine, their new brick and mortar space in the same Monte Vista neighborhood as the gourmet pizza restaurant.The new bakery-cafe offers a menu of coffees, juices, fresh breakfast and lunch sandwiches and other light fare. The star attraction, though, is the lineup of sweets that contributed to the Philpots' reputation as thoughtful and talented food pros.Baked goods such as their orange pistachio sticky buns and chocolate sesame babka offer comfort in dough form. The spot also has unexpected cold-case menu items including a guava-strawberry mousse and the Philpot Cake — which features banana cake, foie gras mousse and dark chocolate ganache.The shop, located at 138 E. Mistletoe Ave., is open daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. At present, Extra Fine isn't offering dine-in service, and it's also operating as a cashless business — there is a coin shortage, after all.