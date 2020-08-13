VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 13, 2020

San Antonio Convention Center Hotel to Reopen After Being Closed for Nearly Six Months

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 1:05 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GRANDHYATTSA
  • Instagram / grandhyattsa
The Grand Hyatt Hotel, adjacent to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, will reopen September 1, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

“As one of downtown’s largest convention hotels, we hope that the availability of more than 1,000 additional guest rooms and 115,000 square feet of meeting spaces helps to further support the rebuilding process for our colleagues, local community, industry and partners,” Philip Stamm, vice president and general manager of the Grand Hyatt, told SABJ.



The news comes nearly six months after The Grand Hyatt closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In keeping with local and state guidelines, the hotel will implement safety protocols to protect the safety of its workers and guests. Those will include pre-shift employee wellness checks and a mask requirement for guests and staff alike.

