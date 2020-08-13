San Antonio Convention Center Hotel to Reopen After Being Closed for Nearly Six Months

click image Instagram / grandhyattsa

The Grand Hyatt Hotel, adjacent to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, will reopen September 1, the“As one of downtown’s largest convention hotels, we hope that the availability of more than 1,000 additional guest rooms and 115,000 square feet of meeting spaces helps to further support the rebuilding process for our colleagues, local community, industry and partners,” Philip Stamm, vice president and general manager of the Grand Hyatt, toldThe news comes nearly six months after The Grand Hyatt closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In keeping with local and state guidelines, the hotel will implement safety protocols to protect the safety of its workers and guests. Those will include pre-shift employee wellness checks and a mask requirement for guests and staff alike.