San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia Offers Argentina-Inspired Packages for Pandemic Staycations

For those sick of being cooped up at home but still wary of hopping on a plane, San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia has got you covered.The downtown hotel has rolled out a Tango in the Courtyard room package for exclusive, socially distant outdoor entertainment, inspired by Buenos Aires and its passionate style of dance.Throughout the fall, a team of professional tango dancers will perform in the center of the hotel’s large third-floor courtyard on Friday and Saturday evenings. Guests who buy a special package can watch from their private third-floor patio or private fourth-floor balconies, which adjoin deluxe rooms surrounding the courtyard.The performers, who hail from Colombia and Puerto Rico, will present a two-hour performance featuring a variety of Tango and Latin dance styles.“We understand that many people are seeking a change of scenery after months of staying home, and this room package offers the perfect mini-getaway for those who are ready," Valencia General Manager Trent Freeman said in a release.Package rates vary by day and room type. However, each reservation will include not just the Tango performance, but a bottle of Malbec and a traditional Argentinean cheese dessert.