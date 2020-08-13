VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 13, 2020

San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia Offers Argentina-Inspired Packages for Pandemic Staycations

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY HOTEL VALENCIA
  • Courtesy Hotel Valencia
For those sick of being cooped up at home but still wary of hopping on a plane, San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia has got you covered.

The downtown hotel has rolled out a Tango in the Courtyard room package for exclusive, socially distant outdoor entertainment, inspired by Buenos Aires and its passionate style of dance.



Throughout the fall, a team of professional tango dancers will perform in the center of the hotel’s large third-floor courtyard on Friday and Saturday evenings. Guests who buy a special package can watch from their private third-floor patio or private fourth-floor balconies, which adjoin deluxe rooms surrounding the courtyard.

The performers, who hail from Colombia and Puerto Rico, will present a two-hour performance featuring a variety of Tango and Latin dance styles.

“We understand that many people are seeking a change of scenery after months of staying home, and this room package offers the perfect mini-getaway for those who are ready," Valencia General Manager Trent Freeman said in a release.

Package rates vary by day and room type. However, each reservation will include not just the Tango performance, but a bottle of Malbec and a traditional Argentinean cheese dessert.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

