Thursday, August 13, 2020
San Antonio's Southerleigh Brewing Releases Renderings of New RIM Location, Haute South
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM
click to enlarge
Courtesy Kromadik Design Studio
We still don’t know when it’ll open, but now we know what it’ll look like!
Haute South
, the new “fine casual” concept from the team at Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, has released architect renderings of the new space, slated to open next month.
Situated at The RIM development on the Northwest side of San Antonio, Haute South will sprawl across 4,100 square feet of ample indoor and patio seating.
Stay tuned for opening date and hours of operations.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Kromadik Design Studio
