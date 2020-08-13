Two Retailers at San Antonio's Pearl Shake Up Offerings to Adapt to COVID-19 Pandemic

click image Instagram / highstreetwine

If you’re not making crafts and drinking wine, are you even quarantined?San Antonio-based retailers Niche at Pearl and High Street Wine Co. think not. The two businesses, both located in the near-downtown Pearl retail complex, have launched initiatives to meet changing customer needs during the pandemic.For its part, Niche launched The Stitch at Niche, a project space that will offer carefully curated fabrics, trims and buttons not available at big-box stores.True to the Pearl's focus, the inventory will include one-of-a-kind textiles, some developed specifically for Niche.The Stitch at Niche will stock simple sewing patterns for garments and projects and plans to host workshops and classes when it’s safe to do so. In the meantime, the store will release how-to videos on practical sewing tips and easy at-home projects.High Street Wine Co. is keeping with the trend of virtual wine classes and takeaway wine packs, both of which have grown during the pandemic, the company says. It's also added a new give-back feature to aid local nonprofits.For every wine pack purchase, High Street allocates service hours and sends team members to volunteer with nonprofits including San Antonio Hope Center, Meals on Wheels and West Avenue Compassion. Guests can also choose to match labor contributions to pay High Street’s staff to take additional time to volunteer.