VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Two Retailers at San Antonio's Pearl Shake Up Offerings to Adapt to COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / HIGHSTREETWINE
  • Instagram / highstreetwine
If you’re not making crafts and drinking wine, are you even quarantined?

San Antonio-based retailers Niche at Pearl and High Street Wine Co. think not. The two businesses, both located in the near-downtown Pearl retail complex, have launched initiatives to meet changing customer needs during the pandemic.



For its part, Niche launched The Stitch at Niche, a project space that will offer carefully curated fabrics, trims and buttons not available at big-box stores.

True to the Pearl's focus, the inventory will include one-of-a-kind textiles, some developed specifically for Niche.

The Stitch at Niche will stock simple sewing patterns for garments and projects and plans to host workshops and classes when it’s safe to do so. In the meantime, the store will release how-to videos on practical sewing tips and easy at-home projects.

High Street Wine Co. is keeping with the trend of virtual wine classes and takeaway wine packs, both of which have grown during the pandemic, the company says. It's also added a new give-back feature to aid local nonprofits.

For every wine pack purchase, High Street allocates service hours and sends team members to volunteer with nonprofits including San Antonio Hope Center, Meals on Wheels and West Avenue Compassion. Guests can also choose to match labor contributions to pay High Street’s staff to take additional time to volunteer.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mexican One-Price Restaurant and Bar Will Open Its Doors in San Antonio on Thursday Read More

  2. Employees of San Antonio’s Lion & Rose Sue, Alleging They Were Fired Over COVID-19 Symptoms Read More

  3. San Antonio Music Venue Picks Adds Cocktail-Delivery Bus, Gears Up for Re-Opening Read More

  4. Deco Pizzeria to Expand With Takeaway-Only Location on San Antonio’s East Side Read More

  5. Extra Fine, San Antonio’s Newest Neighborhood Bakery, Has Opened in the Monte Vista Area Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation