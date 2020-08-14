VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 14, 2020

After Voluntarily Closing in June, San Antonio's Hills & Dales and Babcock Social Pub Reopen

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 5:12 PM

Hills & Dales Icehouse and Babcock Social Pub, two bars within the same hospitality group, have reopened nearly two months after voluntarily closing in June as COVID-19 cases began to spike.

According to Facebook posts Friday, the establishments are taking advantage of the recently amended Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission guideline that lets certain bars be reclassified as restaurants and reopen.



"Sometimes it is better to lose and do the right thing than to win and do the wrong thing,” owner Justin Vitek said in June when he made the decision to close the watering holes.

Hills & Dales and Babcock Social Pub are asking that guests purchase at least one food item to help the businesses maintain the proper ratio of food-to-alcohol sales and keep TABC happy.

