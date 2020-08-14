Celebrate National Rum Day with Curbside Cocktails from These San Antonio Boozeries

click image Instagram / calahanspizza

Captain Jack Sparrow isn’t necessarily the best role model for a slew of reasons, but we can agree that the man knew a good tipple when he tasted it.While Sparrow drank his rum from questionable, sand-covered vessels rather than at craft cocktail establishments, we still think he'd appreciate that there's a national holiday dedicated to his favorite libation.National Rum Day is Saturday, August 16, and these three spots are offering upJust a short drive north of SA is Calahan’s Pub in New Braunfels, offering $5 Rum Punch and Blue Hawaiian cocktails to-go. You must order food and show your ID to take these adult juice pouches home, so make sure to check out the place's $10 COVID-19 special on 16-inch pizzas before placing your order.Squeezebox is holding another curbside event, inspired by the food and drink of good ol’ New Orleans. Po’ boys, red beans and rice, Pimm’s Cups and — the pièce de résistance — frozen Hurricane cocktails will flow like the gorgeous Mississippi River. The event runs from 7 p.m. until sell out, both Friday and Saturday, so arriving early is recommended.The Modernist, known for custom cocktails, is straight killing the to-go mixed cocktail game with extensive menus organized by spirit. Its rum-based cocktail menu features both large-format and high-proof mixed cocktails plus classic rum favorites such as the La Palmita Daiquiri and Mai Tai. Cocktails come with ice, garnishes, straws, instructions and a Spotify playlist code. Orders are also available for delivery with a small fee.