VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 14, 2020

Celebrate National Rum Day with Curbside Cocktails from These San Antonio Boozeries

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 3:35 PM

click image Calahan’s Pub is offering $5 Rum Punch and Blue Hawaiian cocktails to-go. - INSTAGRAM / CALAHANSPIZZA
  • Instagram / calahanspizza
  • Calahan’s Pub is offering $5 Rum Punch and Blue Hawaiian cocktails to-go.
Captain Jack Sparrow isn’t necessarily the best role model for a slew of reasons, but we can agree that the man knew a good tipple when he tasted it.

While Sparrow drank his rum from questionable, sand-covered vessels rather than at craft cocktail establishments, we still think he'd appreciate that there's a national holiday dedicated to his favorite libation.



National Rum Day is Saturday, August 16, and these three spots are offering up boozy, island-inspired rum cocktails to-go — little umbrellas not included.

Just a short drive north of SA is Calahan’s Pub in New Braunfels, offering $5 Rum Punch and Blue Hawaiian cocktails to-go. You must order food and show your ID to take these adult juice pouches home, so make sure to check out the place's $10 COVID-19 special on 16-inch pizzas before placing your order. Calahan’s Pub, 194 W. San Antonio St. New Braunfels, (830) 609-9782, calahanspubandpizza.com.

click image The Squeezebox is offering frozen Hurrricanes and Pimm's Cups Friday and Saturday night. - INSTAGRAM / THESQUEEZEBOX_SA
  • Instagram / thesqueezebox_sa
  • The Squeezebox is offering frozen Hurrricanes and Pimm's Cups Friday and Saturday night.
Squeezebox is holding another curbside event, inspired by the food and drink of good ol’ New Orleans. Po’ boys, red beans and rice, Pimm’s Cups and — the pièce de résistance — frozen Hurricane cocktails will flow like the gorgeous Mississippi River. The event runs from 7 p.m. until sell out, both Friday and Saturday, so arriving early is recommended. The Squeezebox, 2806 N. St. Mary's St., Facebook.com/TheSqueezebox

click image The Modernist offers their Pina Colada on an extensive mixed cocktail to-go menu. - INSTAGRAM / THEMODERNISTSA
  • Instagram / themodernistsa
  • The Modernist offers their Pina Colada on an extensive mixed cocktail to-go menu.
The Modernist, known for custom cocktails, is straight killing the to-go mixed cocktail game with extensive menus organized by spirit. Its rum-based cocktail menu features both large-format and high-proof mixed cocktails plus classic rum favorites such as the La Palmita Daiquiri and Mai Tai. Cocktails come with ice, garnishes, straws, instructions and a Spotify playlist code. Orders are also available for delivery with a small fee. The Modernist, 516 E. Grayson St., (210) 901-8646, Facebook.com/themodernistsa

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mexican One-Price Restaurant and Bar Will Open Its Doors in San Antonio on Thursday Read More

  2. Extra Fine, San Antonio’s Newest Neighborhood Bakery, Has Opened in the Monte Vista Area Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia Offers Argentina-Inspired Packages for Pandemic Staycations Read More

  4. San Antonio's Southerleigh Brewing Releases Renderings of New RIM Location, Haute South Read More

  5. Two Retailers at San Antonio's Pearl Shake Up Offerings to Adapt to COVID-19 Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation