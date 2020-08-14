More Than 50 San Antonio Eateries Are Participating in Culinaria's Restaurant Month

click image
Last month
, restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria announced the expansion of Restaurant Weeks to a full Restaurant Month, from August 1 to 31. Typically, the Autumn iteration of Restaurant Weeks is a two-week event that encourages diners to get out and explore the city through food.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has all but foiled most food-focused events and deterred foodies from dining out, leaving restaurant owners in a desperate financial situation. The additional two weeks tacked onto Restaurant Weeks is meant to give SA eateries more time to encourage guests to take advantage of the promotional menus.
The length of the initiative isn't the only change to Restaurant Weeks 2020: diners are now being given the opportunity to provide an additional donation to restaurants to help keep these businesses afloat, and restaurants are also offering their Restaurant Weeks menus for takeout.
Restaurant Month menus are priced to move at $20 for a three-course lunch, and two tiers for a three-course dinner: $35 and $45. Most restaurants are also offering alcoholic beverages along with their takeout options.
For those interested in dining in, reservations will be required. To browse the complete list of participating restaurants, visit Culinaria’s website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.