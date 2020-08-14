Friday, August 14, 2020
San Antonio Botanical Garden Invites Spice Lovers to Visit for Pequeño Pepper Day
Posted
By Emily DiTomasso
on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
On Saturday, August 22, the San Antonio Botanical Garden will bring the heat with a special event inspired by chili peppers from around the world.
Pequeño Pepper Day will feature food from Jason Dady Catering, culinary demonstrations, a pepper plant sale, culinary garden tours and — for those who need to cool their tongues — a cash bar. The garden is also offering shaved ice and story time for the kids.
Due to the pandemic, the Botanical Garden requires all guests to follow its COVID-19
visitor guidelines.
$12-$15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Satuday, August 22, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Pl., (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
