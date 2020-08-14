VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 14, 2020

San Antonio Food Truck Ay Que Rico to Hang Its Hat at Neighborhood Bar

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge Ay Que Rico owner Mike Gutierrez sys the new location is bike- and dog-friendly. - INSTAGRAM / AYQUERICOSA
  • Instagram / ayquericosa
  • Ay Que Rico owner Mike Gutierrez sys the new location is bike- and dog-friendly.
Award-winning food truck Ay Que Rico is partnering with a downtown-area bar to provide stationary eats to an already-established patio area, MySA reports.

Starting in September, Ay Que Rico will sling tacos, quesadillas and grilled cheeses from a location truck owner Mike Gutierrez has yet to disclose. Gutierrez told the news site he wants to keep the location a secret for now, but did reveal it's near San Antonio College, off of San Pedro and Hildebrand avenues.



The partnership will provide a dedicated outdoor space for folks to nosh on grilled cheese sandwiches and "monster" quesadillas with an alcoholic beverage, which Gutierrez told MySA the truck’s following has been requesting for years.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has also made outdoor dining more attractive, which doesn’t hurt.

Follow Ay Que Rico on social media for the truck’s schedule leading up to the it's last few days as a roaming kitchen.

