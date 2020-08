San Antonio Food Truck Ay Que Rico to Hang Its Hat at Neighborhood Bar

click to enlarge Instagram / ayquericosa

Ay Que Rico owner Mike Gutierrez sys the new location is bike- and dog-friendly.

Award-winning food truck Ay Que Rico is partnering with a downtown-area bar to provide stationary eats to an already-established patio area,Starting in September, Ay Que Rico will sling tacos, quesadillas and grilled cheeses from a location truck owner Mike Gutierrez has yet to disclose. Gutierrez told the news site he wants to keep the location a secret for now, but did reveal it's near San Antonio College, off of San Pedro and Hildebrand avenues.The partnership will provide a dedicated outdoor space for folks to nosh on grilled cheese sandwiches and "monster" quesadillas with an alcoholic beverage, which Gutierrez toldthe truck’s following has been requesting for years.Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has also made outdoor dining more attractive, which doesn’t hurt.Follow Ay Que Rico on social media for the truck’s schedule leading up to the it's last few days as a roaming kitchen.