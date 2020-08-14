VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 14, 2020

San Antonio International Airport Foodservice Partner to Lay Off More Than 100 Workers

Friday, August 14, 2020

click image Smoke Shack is one of many foodservice establishments inside SA International Airport. - INSTAGRAM / SMARTDESIGN_GROUP
  • Instagram / smartdesign_group
  • Smoke Shack is one of many foodservice establishments inside SA International Airport.
In March, San Antonio International Airport’s foodservice provider, HMSHost, furloughed more than 120 employees. Now, the company expects to turn those furloughs into permanent layoffs, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Maryland-based HMSHost — part of one of the world’s largest providers of travel industry-related food services — told Texas officials the temporary job reductions will become permanent on October 15.



That is, unless it can recall some workers before then, according to the SABJ report. However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook isn’t positive.

HMSHost officials had expected a sizable return of airport and motorway business across the U.S. by summer, the SABJ reports. Instead, several states have seen recent spikes in COVID-19 cases. The reality, the company  said, is that it will take "a significant period for our business to recover.”

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, San Antonio International consistently set monthly passenger volume records over nearly the past three years. That activity was disrupted as multiple airlines cut flights.

