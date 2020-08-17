South Texas Man Goes Viral With Puro Tweet of Whole Brisket Stuffed Into Flour Tortilla

Twitter / @JayJaySkate

this and a Mexican Coke is all I want pic.twitter.com/F95MwRs0jP — ‎ٍ (@JayJaySkate) August 9, 2020

A South Texas resident's tweet has gone viral because of how accurately it sums up the meat-and-tortilla zeitgeist for the region that extends from San Antonio on down to the border.Showing a photo an entire brisket stuffed into a flour tortilla, @JayJaySkate of Weslaco tweeted that "this and a Mexican Coke is all I want."Apparently, plenty of other folks across our region agree. Since the image appeared on August 9, it's been retweeted more than 13,000 times. It's also been liked by more than 51,000 connoisseurs who agree that fire-kissed meat tastes better when washed down by a soft drink made with sugar instead of fake-ass corn sweetener.A word of caution, however. Before anyone attempts to replicate this photo at home, we're guessing @JayJaySkate either employed his Photoshop skills to create the image or had some off-screen help holding up the giant slab of meat.Otherwise, homeboy has some serious hand and wrist muscles.