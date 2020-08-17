Team Behind The Brooklynite Opens New Whiskey Bar North of Downtown San Antonio

click image Instagram / brazedsa

Augie’s Alamo City BBQ, which has served smoked meat to SA’s downtown area for more than 20 years, has added a new beer- and whiskey-focused outdoor bar, Brazed.The Boulevardier Group, which operated craft cocktail havens the Brooklynite and Still Golden Social House, is at the helm on the new project, which will feature an expanded patio, a new bar program and revamped pub eats.“There’s no cool-guy shit, just drinks that are approachable,” Boulevardier Group managing partner Jeret Peña, told the. “The bar program is restaurant-driven, not cocktail-focused.”Peña and partners expanded the existing patio space to run almost the entire length of the eatery's south-facing side. They also worked with the Augie's crew to create a "hybrid" menu of barbecue and pub-style fare, debuting bites such as sliders, nachos, chips and queso.“I’m excited because we have food, we have cocktails, we have this huge, beautiful outdoor space," Peña said. "And we’re providing an environment that’s extremely safe for our staff and guests.”Augie's Alamo City BBQ is located at 909 Broadway St.