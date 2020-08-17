Tiff's Treats Will Let Deployed Soldiers Send Free Cookies and Video Messages to Their Families

click to enlarge
Texas cookie-delivery business Tiff’s Treats has partnered with nonprofit Soldiers' Angels on a new technology billed they're billing as "Cookie Vision."
The initiative will allow deployed military personnel to send free Tiff's Treats to their loved ones and accompanying the gift with a video message recorded via cell phone.
“We created CookieVision for moments just like this, where the joy of receiving warm cookies is multiplied when a recipient sees the face and hears the voice of a loved one,” Tiff's Treats cofounder Tiffany Chen said in a statement.
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many U.S. soldiers are experiencing extended deployments due to travel restrictions — which is leaving families separated longer than anticipated.
“For the past 17 years, Soldiers’ Angels has focused on sending stateside support to the deployed. Thanks to Tiff’s Treats, we are able to reverse that support … so that the deployed can send something special back to the states,” CEO Amy Palmer said in a release.
Founded in 2003, Soldiers’ Angels is a national charity that supports the military, veterans and their families. Through the partnership, hundreds of deployed service members will be able to send free, warm cookies to their families.
To claim the free cookie delivery, deployed service members must register
with Soldiers’ Angels and ensure their loved ones are in a Tiff's Treats delivery zone using the online delivery zone
calculator.
