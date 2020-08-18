Tuesday, August 18, 2020
San Antonio Health Care Firm Offers 80 Volunteers for Food Bank Mega-Distribution
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 11:28 AM
HealthTexas Medical Group has signed up to provide more than 80 volunteers to help the San Antonio Food Bank with a massive food distribution planned for Friday, August 21.
The Food Bank expects more than 1,000 families to show up at the distribution, slated for the Northside ISD's Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road. As the pandemic continues to roil the local economy, the nonprofit has served a key role in helping San Antonio families keep food on the table.
“Volunteering is just one of the ways to make sure our community’s most vulnerable families receive much-needed food staples,” Dr. Kristi Clark, President & CEO of HealthTexas Medical Group, said in a release. “We have one mission at HealthTexas and that is to improve the health of the communities we serve. San Antonio is very fortunate to have the San Antonio Food Bank so passionately focused on their mission as well.”
