Jason Dady to Open New Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Star chef Jason Dady will be at the helm of Jardín, a new Mediterranean-style concept inside the Sullivan Carriage House restaurant space at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, MySA reports
.
Jardín’s food and cocktail menus will be heavily influenced by what’s growing in the Botanical Garden, featuring ingredients harvested from the surrounding grounds, when available.
“We’re really excited to be inspired by the garden that’s there and to be faced with what’s in season on a daily basis,” Dady told the news site.
Jardín will feature a lunch and dinner menu showcasing flavors from Italy, Spain, Morocco and Israel. Small plates, heavier entrees, mezze-style bites and focaccia pizzas will round out the savory offerings.
Jardín will also sell picnic meals for two that will allow guests to purchase a meal and a bottle of wine for a picnic in the garden.
The Carriage House was most recently home to Rosella at the Garden.
Jardín is slated to open shortly after Labor Day. The restaurant will operate seven days a week, with varying hours daily. For more details, check out the San Antonio Botanical Garden website
.
