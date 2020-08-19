VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

La Panaderia Opens Newly Expanded Outdoor Patio at Alamo Heights Location

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY LA PANADERIA / KARISSA RANGEL
  • Courtesy La Panaderia / Karissa Rangel
Craving La Panadería's unique bread cultura, but don’t want to risk dining in? You're in luck!

La Panadería's Broadway location has opened its newly expanded outdoor patio for al fresco dining.



The renovated green space is one of La Panadería’s efforts to create a safe and socially-distanced environment where guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature menu items.

Other COVID-era adjustments include the implementation of a new QR code system for ordering, as well as continued online ordering for contactless curbside pickup and delivery from both La Panadería locations.

The Alamo Heights shop is located at 8305 Broadway, and is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

