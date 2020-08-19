Wednesday, August 19, 2020
La Panaderia Opens Newly Expanded Outdoor Patio at Alamo Heights Location
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM
Craving La Panadería's unique bread cultura, but don’t want to risk dining in? You're in luck!
La Panadería's Broadway location has opened its newly expanded outdoor patio for al fresco dining.
The renovated green space is one of La Panadería’s efforts to create a safe and socially-distanced environment where guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature menu items.
Other COVID-era adjustments include the implementation of a new QR code system for ordering, as well as continued online ordering
for contactless curbside pickup and delivery from both La Panadería locations.
The Alamo Heights shop is located at 8305 Broadway, and is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
