San Antonio Favorite Alamo Candy Company Moves to Bigger Digs on Hildebrand Street

The candy company responsible for providing SA with Mexican favorites such as Big Tex Dill Pickles in Chamoy, Tamarindo Candies and Chilito Straws has opened a new, bigger location on West Hildebrand Avenue.“We are excited to announce that due to our remarkable growth over the years we are expanding,” read an Alamo Candy Company Facebook post Monday. “We invite you to come check out our new location - it's much bigger!”Founded in 1991, the family-owned company produces and packages a variety of homemade items such as Chamoy Alamo syrups, Chamoy pickles, Picositas belts, Chinese candies and sour lemon balls, just to name a few.The new store, located at 1149 West Hildebrand, has retained the same business hours, opening Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.