San Antonio Taqueria Serves Straight-Up Warning: 'No Mask, No Tacos'

It's hard to find a more puro San Anto public service message than this, folks.

Twitter user Robert L. Mueck shared a photo this week of a door sign at Ruthie's Mexican Restaurant letting customers know in no uncertain terms that if they can't follow pandemic protocols, they can fucking well forget about getting their breakfast fix.

"No mask, no tacos," the homemade sign reads in all capital letters. Pretty clear, no?

Ruthie's, a West Avenue institution, is known for its array of delicious breakfast taco combinations and for serving up burritos the size of human infants. If you're hungry, SA, you'd best mask up.

