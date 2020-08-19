VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Summer Shandies: Several San Antonio Craft Brews Make Great Additions to Hot-Weather Beer Cocktails

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
It’s hard to think of a more refreshing summer quencher than beer, but going back, folks have found ways to give water, barley, hops and yeast an even more summery twist.

The shandygaff sprang forth in mid-19th century Germany as perhaps the first beer cocktail — a one-to-one mix of beer and ginger beer or ale. There’s evidence that a similar mix also evolved in the UK around the same time, and later versions were made with lemonade.



Whatever its origins, the name of this summery cooler was eventually shortened to the shandy, the name by which it’s known today.

Seasonal beers have long been a part of brewing evolution, and European brewers, sensing an opportunity, began bottling brews with the flavorings built in. These augmented beers were typically lower in alcohol and made for easy summertime drinking — a coupling that eventual production in cans only served to reinforce.

In one of those believe-it-or-not origin stories, Germany also gave birth to yet another summery beer concoction: the radlermass. Originally conceived as a cyclist’s quaff, this one was invented in 1922 by an innkeeper south of Munich whose establishment was on a bike trail he helped create.

One day, overwhelmed by the demands of thirsty cyclists, he added lemon soda to his beer to stretch the supply, and the rest is history. This term, too, was eventually shortened. It became the radler, and the line between it and the shandy eventually began to blur.

And now, here we are: in the grip of a serious summer. Never one to take the easy route when a complication can be had, I decided to return to the radlers and shandies of yore and mix my own from largely local ingredients.

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
Don’t Forget the Lime

During the course of my investigation, I mixed up a radler — with actual cycling associations — made with strictly San Antonio ingredients: Highwheel Betty, a German-style kolsch ale made by Dorcol Distilling & Brewing, and Limoncito, a lemon and lime soda produced by Southside Bottling Works. Tradition suggests six ounces of each in a tall glass, but I preferred seven ounces beer to the soda’s five. To play against Limoncito’s honey component, a squeeze of non-traditional lime doesn’t hurt either. It slips down at a peloton’s pace.

Grapefruit shandy-radler are also easy to knock back in the summer heat, and I found there are a couple of ways you can go here.

One is to dose your beer of choice with an equal part grapefruit soda. Fancy options include the bitter San Pellegrino version. Mexico’s Jarritos is fine, too. But to go totally local, make your own grapefruitade from Texas ruby reds and simple syrup.

Here’s how: Add one and a half ounces of fresh grapefruit juice to an ice-filled shaker, followed by an ounce of simple syrup and three ounces of water. Shake, strain into a pilsner glass and top off with beer. I asked Jason Davis of Freetail Brewing Co. and TJ Miller of Ranger Creek Brewing which local beers would make a good foil. Based on their suggestions, I selected the Freetail Bat Outta Helles Lager, but I would be equally happy with Ranger Creek’s San Antonio Lager. Yup, another squeeze of lime perked up the proceedings.

Ginger and Wheat

Inspired by the original shandygaff recipe, I looked for a different style of beer to go with a ginger brew I had on hand, the actually alcoholic — many aren’t — Crabbie’s Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer, a Scottish product. Your results, as they say, may vary, depending on which ginger beer or ale you use. And they may also vary if you choose Alamo Beer Co.’s Luna Blanca White, a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with coriander and orange peel, over Ranger Creek’s Love-Struck Hefe, a German-style wheat beer. Either works well, and the recipe can be scaled up to work with a pitcher.

Add four ounces of ginger beer or ale to a tall, ice-filled rocks glass. Drop in a few lemon slices and mint sprigs and top with as much of a 12-ounce can of beer as fits. Finish the cocktail with a generous squeeze of lemon juice, and remember, like a michelada, you can add more beer as you drink.

Speaking of micheladas, I also played around with a shandy in the style of our neighbor to the south. That one took the form of the more rudimentary chelada — no tomato or other additions to get in the way. Simply add mix two ounces of lemon juice and a couple pinches of salt into a 12-ounce beer. I used Freetail’s Puro Pils for a puckery, San Anto vibe, but any of the above ales and lagers can be played with for a cross-cultural experience. For an even more puro product, add a little Tajin to the salted rim.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio Issues Citations to Northside Bar The Well for COVID-19 Order Violations Read More

  2. Team Behind The Brooklynite Opens New Whiskey Bar North of Downtown San Antonio Read More

  3. As the Pandemic Wears on, Texas Craft Brewers Question How Long They Can Survive Read More

  4. San Antonio Health Care Firm Offers 80 Volunteers for Food Bank Mega-Distribution Read More

  5. South Texas Man Goes Viral With Puro Tweet of Whole Brisket Stuffed Into Flour Tortilla Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation