Texas-Based Twin Liquors Cancels Dollar Sale Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Sorry to bear bad news, boozehounds, but Twin Liquors has called off its Fall Dollar Sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The three-day booze bonanza was set to take place August 29-31, and has drawn big (and thirsty) crowds in prior installments by offering bottles marked down to the retailer's lowest possible price with just a dollar tacked on.“With the utmost concern and safety for the community and staff in mind, Twin Liquors understands that it is not the right time to be inviting large crowds into their stores,” the Austin-based chain said via a news release.Instead, Twin Liquors is welcoming guests to partake in an online Fine Wine Sale through August 31 featuring 25% off wines over $50.In addition to two-hour delivery from 90-plus neighborhood locations, flash sales and an expanded selection, Twin Liquors said it will be adding new features such as curbside pickup and virtual tastings.The chain has 10 San Antonio locations. Interested imbibers can shop their inventory via website