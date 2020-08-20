VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

John Russ of Clementine Restaurant Celebrates Hometown with New Orleans-Inspired Event

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CLEMENTINE.SANANTONIO
  • Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
NOLA native John Russ is holding a special takeout event Thursday to stave off his Big Easy blues.

The team at his restaurant Clementine will offer a special New Orleans-themed menu, refreshing French 75 cocktails and live music on the patio from Chris Guerrero.



The three-course Feed Me To Go menu will feature some of Chef’s hometown favorites such as Creole crab-stuffed tomatoes, ricotta cavatelli and bread pudding as a sweet ending to the meal.

French 75 cocktails and Clementine’s extensive wine-to-go offerings will also be available for purchase.

This event is priced at $25 per person and is available for takeout only. To place an order, call or email Clementine.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Taqueria Serves Straight-Up Warning: 'No Mask, No Tacos' Read More

  2. San Antonio Favorite Alamo Candy Company Moves to Bigger Digs on Hildebrand Street Read More

  3. Brew Monkey Beer Co., San Antonio’s Newest Craft Brewery, to Open August 29 Read More

  4. Texas-Based Twin Liquors Cancels Dollar Sale Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Read More

  5. Jason Dady to Open New Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant at San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation