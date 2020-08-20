Thursday, August 20, 2020
John Russ of Clementine Restaurant Celebrates Hometown with New Orleans-Inspired Event
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 10:57 AM
NOLA native John Russ is holding a special takeout event Thursday to stave off his Big Easy blues.
The team at his restaurant Clementine will offer a special New Orleans-themed menu, refreshing French 75 cocktails and live music on the patio from Chris Guerrero.
The three-course Feed Me To Go
menu will feature some of Chef’s hometown favorites such as Creole crab-stuffed tomatoes, ricotta cavatelli and bread pudding as a sweet ending to the meal.
French 75 cocktails and Clementine’s extensive wine-to-go offerings will also be available for purchase.
This event is priced at $25 per person and is available for takeout only. To place an order, call or email
Clementine.
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
