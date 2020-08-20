San Antonio's Historic Fairmount Hotel Now Serving Food at Rooftop Terrace Bar

click image Instagram / thefairmountsa

Socially distant city skyline views? Sounds like something plenty of tourists — not to mention San Antonians — would be on board for.The Fairmount Hotel, located just across the street from the Hemisfair entrance downtown, is now offering food on its rooftop terrace.The shaded bar occupies the rooftop space on the south half of the hotel, which first opened in 1906. The boutique attitude of the Fairmount isn’t just apparent in its decor — guests can expect pricey, high-quality eats on the terrace as well.Offerings range from a selection of New England oysters, Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster and steak tartare, as well as a full bar and hard-to-beat views.Food is available daily from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. The Fairmount hotel is located at 410 South Alamo Street.