Shiner Beer's Spoetzl Brewery Jumps on Hard Seltzer Bandwagon

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Spoetzl Brewery

Despite being 111 years old, Spoetzl Brewery is determined to keep with the times. This week, the brewery launched Shiner Straight Shooter — its piece of the hard seltzer pie.The brewery, known for its line of Texas-brewed Shiner Beer products, will offer the new seltzer in four flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango and Grapefruit & Lime. Hard seltzer aficionados can sample all four in a variety 12-pack, or commit to Lemonade or Wild Cherry, which will both be available in six-packs.“When we set out to make our first hard seltzer we wanted it had to be genuinely craft brewed,” Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a release. “We brewed it so it would live up to its name ‘Straight Shooter’ — it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious and refreshing craft brewed hard seltzer.”The Shiner seltzer is gluten free with zero carbs, zero sugar, and 90 calories per serving, according to the company. It will be available at retailers at the end of August.While the light-and-fizzy beverages may not seem like an obvious fit for the company best known for cult favorite Shiner Bock beer, Spoetzl is hardly the first brewery to chase the fast-growing seltzer market. Brewing conglomerates including Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and Molson Coors Brewing Co. have introduced hard seltzer lines to shore up sluggish growth in their suds businesses.