VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 21, 2020

Weekend Workout: Earn That Margarita on New Blender Bikes in Market Square

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / MITIERRACAFESA
  • Instagram / mitierracafesa
If margaritas are your jam but you’re trying to watch our figure, check out Mi Tierra’s weekend attraction: Patron and Casa Noble bikes that allow you blend your own marg with pedal power.

MySA reports that each bike has a blender attached to the top of the handlebars, which will provide a perfectly-blended 20 ounce margarita — after the rider burns about 10 calories to power the appliance.



"Just hop on the bike, pick your flavor and our bartender will fill up your blender," a spokeswoman for the restaurant told the news site. "From there, you pedal away until your margarita is fully blended!”

Each 20 ounce libation is $10, and fruit flavors are available for an extra kick to beat the heat as you wander about Market Square, an open container-certified space.

The bikes are stationed on the Market Square plazas from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Historic Fairmount Hotel Now Serving Food at Rooftop Terrace Bar Read More

  2. Team Behind The Brooklynite Opens New Whiskey Bar North of Downtown San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Favorite Alamo Candy Company Moves to Bigger Digs on Hildebrand Street Read More

  4. Alamo Heights Restaurant Bistr09 Reintroduces Paella on the Patio Event Read More

  5. City Team to Begin Crackdown on San Antonio Restaurants Violating COVID-19 Orders Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation