Weekend Workout: Earn That Margarita on New Blender Bikes in Market Square
Nina Rangel
Fri, Aug 21, 2020
If margaritas are your jam but you’re trying to watch our figure, check out Mi Tierra’s weekend attraction: Patron and Casa Noble bikes that allow you blend your own marg with pedal power.
MySA reports
that each bike has a blender attached to the top of the handlebars, which will provide a perfectly-blended 20 ounce margarita — after the rider burns about 10 calories to power the appliance.
"Just hop on the bike, pick your flavor and our bartender will fill up your blender," a spokeswoman for the restaurant told the news site. "From there, you pedal away until your margarita is fully blended!”
Each 20 ounce libation is $10, and fruit flavors are available for an extra kick to beat the heat as you wander about Market Square, an open container-certified space.
The bikes are stationed on the Market Square plazas from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
