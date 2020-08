Weekend Workout: Earn That Margarita on New Blender Bikes in Market Square

click image Instagram / mitierracafesa

If margaritas are your jam but you’re trying to watch our figure, check out Mi Tierra’s weekend attraction: Patron and Casa Noble bikes that allow you blend your own marg with pedal power. reports that each bike has a blender attached to the top of the handlebars, which will provide a perfectly-blended 20 ounce margarita — after the rider burns about 10 calories to power the appliance."Just hop on the bike, pick your flavor and our bartender will fill up your blender," a spokeswoman for the restaurant told the news site. "From there, you pedal away until your margarita is fully blended!”Each 20 ounce libation is $10, and fruit flavors are available for an extra kick to beat the heat as you wander about Market Square, an open container-certified space.The bikes are stationed on the Market Square plazas from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.