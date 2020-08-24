VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 24, 2020

Aransas Pass Police Officers Interrupt Alligator's Late Night Whataburger Run

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 12:16 PM

click image Aransas Pass Police detain a juvenile alligator at a Whataburger. - FACEBOOK / ARANSAS PASS POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / Aransas Pass Police Department
  • Aransas Pass Police detain a juvenile alligator at a Whataburger.
Turns out gators get the late-night munchies too.

Aransas Pass police posted a video on Facebook of the detainment of a juvenile alligator outside the entrance of a local Whataburger last Friday.



In the video, the small reptile reacts about how you'd expect anyone would if their pursuit of classic Texas fast food was rudely interrupted by a catch pole: by rolling around and thrashing its tail.

The officer proceeds to pin the alligator and tape its mouth shut, which is a common technique for safely restraining the species.


According to the Facebook post, Aransas Pass police helped the Texas Parks and Wildlife trap and relocate the reptile, but didn't say whether they supplied the hungry gator with a burger to-go.

