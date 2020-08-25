VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Owner of East San Antonio Restaurant Arrested, Says He Was Targeted by SAPD

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click image FACEBOOK / JOHN PENA
  • Facebook / John Pena
Last week, businessman Jose Hoffman was arrested outside of his Eastside restaurant for failing to sign citations issued by plainclothes SAPD officers. Hoffman, since released, says police targeted him to make him into an example, News4 San Antonio reports.

Officers told Hoffman they were following up on "quite a lot of complaints" received about his El Tipico restaurant, including failure to follow social distancing guidelines, claims of being over capacity and customers not wearing masks, according to the news story.



However, Hoffman maintains that the citations had nothing to do with COVID-19 safety issues. They included one for no certificate of occupancy, another for failure to post a no-smoking sign and a third for having a locked emergency exit, according to News4.

The arrest records state that Hoffman was unwilling to cooperate, refused to listen and wouldn't sign the citations. The refusal to sign ultimately led to his arrest, the TV station reports.

"Why am I going to jail for? They said for not signing the citations and I'm like, well, if I would have known that, I would have signed them, of course. I don't want to go to jail," Hoffman recounted to News4. “They handcuffed me and I said, 'Hey, let me just sign the citations!' And the lady was like, 'It's too late now.’"

SAPD denies that Hoffman was targeted and told News4 he would have been arrested anyway due to an active Municipal Court warrant discovered after the arrest.

The restaurant owner's attorney says he's not aware of any such warrant, and that he and Hoffman plan to hold the arresting officers accountable for mistakes made regarding the arrest, according to the report.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TABC Suspends Permit of Northside Nightspot for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Read More

  2. Aransas Pass Police Officers Interrupt Alligator's Late Night Whataburger Run Read More

  3. San Antonio Nonprofit Culinaria to Host Hospitality Music Festival in New Braunfels Read More

  4. La Laguna Mariscos Restaurant Opens in San Antonio, Bringing Over-the-Top Micheladas Read More

  5. These San Antonio Businesses are Throwing Pet Parties Wednesday to Celebrate National Dog Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation