Texas Approves Rule Letting Bars Host Food Trucks to Qualify for Reopening as Restaurants

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has approved emergency rule changes
letting bars partner with food trucks or sell pre-packaged food items from another business to qualify as restaurants and reopen amid the pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, bars will no longer need to have commercial cooking equipment onsite to meet the reopening requirements in Gov. Greg Abbott’s July order that closed drinking spots in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
The emergency amendments also remove a state requirement that drinking establishments document their number of transactions that include a food sale.
Bars hoping to take advantage of the emergency amendments must apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate and pay a $200 fee to the TABC.
