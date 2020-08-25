VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Texas Approves Rule Letting Bars Host Food Trucks to Qualify for Reopening as Restaurants

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 2:25 PM

click image Businesses like Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. may reopen under the TABC's new emergency amendments. - INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
  • Businesses like Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. may reopen under the TABC's new emergency amendments.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has approved emergency rule changes letting bars partner with food trucks or sell pre-packaged food items from another business to qualify as restaurants and reopen amid the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, bars will no longer need to have commercial cooking equipment onsite to meet the reopening requirements in Gov. Greg Abbott’s July order that closed drinking spots in response to rising COVID-19 cases.



The emergency amendments also remove a state requirement that drinking establishments document their number of transactions that include a food sale.

Bars hoping to take advantage of the emergency amendments must apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate and pay a $200 fee to the TABC.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

