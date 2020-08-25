VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

This Amped-Up Recipe from San Antonio's Ranger Creek Is Perfect for Celebrating Whiskey Sour Day

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 1:42 PM

click image Ranger Creek's Texas Rimfire is smoked with Texas Mesquite instead of peat and adds a lightly smoked note to Botello's Whiskey Sour. - INSTAGRAM / RANGERCREEK
  • Instagram / rangercreek
  • Ranger Creek's Texas Rimfire is smoked with Texas Mesquite instead of peat and adds a lightly smoked note to Botello's Whiskey Sour.
Not that we need an excuse to drink these days, but Tuesday, August 25, is National Whiskey Sour Day — and Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling is on top of things with an original recipe for its smoked whiskey sour.

Ranger Creek bartender Josh Sotello provided the Current with the earthy and herbaceous recipe, which uses the brewstillery’s Rimfire Mesquite Smoked Single Malt Whiskey. If single malts with incredible depth of flavor and heady, smoky aromas are your jam, saddle up. This one’s for you.



Ranger Creek’s Smoked Whiskey Sour

2 ounces of Rimfire Mesquite Smoked Single Malt Whiskey
.75 ounce lemon juice
.75 ounce Simple Syrup
1 egg white
1 sprig of rosemary

Dry shake the egg white in a cocktail shaker. Add whiskey, lemon juice and simple syrup to the shaker then pour in ice. Shake and double strain into a rocks glass with light ice. Use a lighter to the singe the rosemary sprig — don’t let it catch fire, folks — and add as a garnish.

Ranger Creek’s tasting room is now open for tours and tastings. To schedule a tour or purchase beers, spirits and merch, head to the brewstillery’s website.

