VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Up Your Cooking Game With These Classic Mexican Desserts From UTSA’s Cookbook Archive

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / UTSA
  • Instagram / UTSA
The University of Texas at San Antonio has spent the past few years amassing the nation's biggest collection of Mexican cookbooks.

Now, the school is making it easy for those of us outside the halls of academia to access those recipes and cook from them — maybe giving our abuelitas a break in the process.



UTSA Libraries Special Collections this week released the first volume of its free Cooking in the Time of Coronavirus: Recipes from the Mexican Cookbook Collection online series. The initial installment is focused entirely on classic Mexican desserts.

UTSA librarians and archivists transcribed age-old handwritten recipes as they originally appeared in manuscript cookbooks from 1789 to the present — so you know the baked bananas, rice pudding, flan and churros will be the real deal.

Release dates for the second and third volumes — focused on main courses, then appetizers and drinks, respectively — aren't yet public.

But, really, when you have dessert, what else do you need?

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TABC Suspends Permit of Northside Nightspot for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Read More

  2. Aransas Pass Police Officers Interrupt Alligator's Late Night Whataburger Run Read More

  3. San Antonio Nonprofit Culinaria to Host Hospitality Music Festival in New Braunfels Read More

  4. La Laguna Mariscos Restaurant Opens in San Antonio, Bringing Over-the-Top Micheladas Read More

  5. These San Antonio Businesses are Throwing Pet Parties Wednesday to Celebrate National Dog Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation