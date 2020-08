Up Your Cooking Game With These Classic Mexican Desserts From UTSA’s Cookbook Archive

click image Instagram / UTSA

The University of Texas at San Antonio has spent the past few years amassing the nation's biggest collection of Mexican cookbooks.Now, the school is making it easy for those of us outside the halls of academia to access those recipes and cook from them — maybe giving our abuelitas a break in the process.UTSA Libraries Special Collections this week released the first volume of its freeonline series. The initial installment is focused entirely on classic Mexican desserts.UTSA librarians and archivists transcribed age-old handwritten recipes as they originally appeared in manuscript cookbooks from 1789 to the present — so you know the baked bananas, rice pudding, flan and churros will be the real deal.Release dates for the second and third volumes — focused on main courses, then appetizers and drinks, respectively — aren't yet public.But, really, when you have dessert, what else do you need?