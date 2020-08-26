VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

As Deer Hunting Season Draws Near, San Antonio Food Bank Asks for Donations of Venison

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM

As many in South Texas are aware, deer hunting season opens in November. In advance of the big date, the San Antonio Food Bank is asking area hunters to consider making donations of cash or … meat.

Yep. You read that right.



The Food Bank’s Hunters for the Hungry will process donated whole deer and donate the venison to needy families — at no cost to the hunter.

“Protein, like venison and other lean meat, is one of the most desired items for families facing hunger,” Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in a release. “We rarely get protein donated, which is why this program is so important to us. Your money will go directly to pay processors across South Texas, allowing the hunter to have no expense in the processing.”

The average cost of processing a whitetail deer can run upwards of $125, depending on the size of the animal and cuts the hunter requests.

When purchasing a 2020 Resident General Hunting License, hunters will be given the opportunity to donate to the Hunters for the Hungry program. The funds are used to offset the processing costs for food banks.

“All the protein stays in the local community as well,” Cooper added. “It’s a win for everyone.”

