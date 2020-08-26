VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

San Antonio's Silver Eagle Beer Distributor Awards Scholarships to Children of Employees

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge Scholarship recipients honored by Silver Eagle Beverages’ Chairman and CEO John L. Nau, III and President Bob Boblitt during virtual ceremony. - COURTESY SILVER EAGLE BEVERAGES
  • Courtesy Silver Eagle Beverages
  • Scholarship recipients honored by Silver Eagle Beverages’ Chairman and CEO John L. Nau, III and President Bob Boblitt during virtual ceremony.
Silver Eagle Beverages, one of the nation's largest Anheuser-Busch distributors, has awarded 33 students with academic scholarships, 23 of those hailing from the Alamo City.

Silver Eagle's scholarships cover up to $4,500 per academic year for dependent children of its employees. The scholarships can be used to fund up to five years of an undergraduate degree and up to two years of a graduate degree, two-year degree or technical school.



“We congratulate these 33 students for their hard work and perseverance and wish them well as they start the school year during this unique and challenging time,” Silver Eagle CEO John Nau III said in a release.

Started more than 20 years ago, the Silver Eagle Beverages Scholarship program has awarded more than $1 million to college-bound students.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owner of East San Antonio Restaurant Arrested, Says He Was Targeted by SAPD Read More

  2. Texas Approves Rule Letting Bars Host Food Trucks to Qualify for Reopening as Restaurants Read More

  3. These San Antonio Businesses are Throwing Pet Parties Wednesday to Celebrate National Dog Day Read More

  4. This Amped-Up Recipe from San Antonio's Ranger Creek Is Perfect for Celebrating Whiskey Sour Day Read More

  5. Up Your Cooking Game With These Classic Mexican Desserts From UTSA’s Cookbook Archive Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation