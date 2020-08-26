Wednesday, August 26, 2020
San Antonio's Silver Eagle Beer Distributor Awards Scholarships to Children of Employees
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 1:19 PM
Scholarship recipients honored by Silver Eagle Beverages’ Chairman and CEO John L. Nau, III and President Bob Boblitt during virtual ceremony.
Silver Eagle Beverages, one of the nation's largest Anheuser-Busch distributors, has awarded 33 students with academic scholarships, 23 of those hailing from the Alamo City.
Silver Eagle's scholarships cover up to $4,500 per academic year for dependent children of its employees. The scholarships can be used to fund up to five years of an undergraduate degree and up to two years of a graduate degree, two-year degree or technical school.
“We congratulate these 33 students for their hard work and perseverance and wish them well as they start the school year during this unique and challenging time,” Silver Eagle CEO John Nau III said in a release.
Started more than 20 years ago, the Silver Eagle Beverages Scholarship program has awarded more than $1 million to college-bound students.
