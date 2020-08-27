VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 27, 2020

After 30 Years Serving San Antonio, Volare Pizza’s Broadway Location Has Closed for Good

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM

Volare Italian Restaurant has moved all operations to an Olmos Park location it opened last year, shuttering that longstanding Broadway pizzeria that served as its home base for more than 30 years.

“Recently, we have been operating out of our McCullough location, and have made the decision to say goodbye to our first home,” read a recent Facebook post from the restaurant. “We thank you all for the memories and meals that you shared with us.”



Volare's Olmos Park spot is in the former home of the Olmos Pharmacy, at 3902 McCullough Ave. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Sunday.

Hello Friends, As you may know, Volare first opened our doors at 5054 Broadway over 30 years ago. Recently we have...

Posted by Volare Italian Restaurant on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

