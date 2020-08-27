Thursday, August 27, 2020
New Chilaquil Restaurant Will Bring Traditional Mexican Fare to San Antonio's Pearl Development
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Popular Broadway food truck Chilaquil will open its first brick-and-mortar location in October at the Pearl’s Bottling Department.
Chilaquil’s menu offers traditional Mexican street and comfort foods, with its focus being elaborate versions of chilaquiles, a comfort food consisting of tortilla chips smothered in salsa, cheese and more. The eatery will also offer tortas, mollettes, quesadillas and other south-of-the-border snacks.
“I wanted to bring a traditional dish to San Antonio that was often hard to find at local restaurants, so that’s why we started Chilaquil,” chef-owner Orlando Aguirre said in a release. “Moving into the Pearl Food Hall is so exciting, and we can’t wait to share our recipes with a new audience.”
Chilaquil will stop operating its food truck once it opens in the Bottling Department.
