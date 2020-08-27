Thursday, August 27, 2020
Plucker’s Wing Bar is Offering Free Friday Appetizers to San Antonio Teachers
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 9:54 AM
Pluckers Wing Bar is marking the return of its Teacher Freebie Fridays by offering free happy hour appetizers to San Antonio educators with valid faculty ID.
The Austin-based chain's two SA locations, both located on the North Side, will provide one complimentary appetizer per two people from 3-7 p.m. every Friday, provided one can show a faculty ID. Those apps range from fried pickles to chips and queso.
The fine print? The offer doesn't include Pluckers' app sampler, which includes an assortment of fried bites to share.
