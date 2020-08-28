VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 28, 2020

Celebrate Toasted Marshmallow Day on Sunday With These San Antonio Eateries' S'mores

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 4:05 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHOCOLLAZOHEMISFAIR
  • Instagram / chocollazohemisfair
Nothing says "summer" like the taste of a freshly made s’more hot off a campfire — gooey toasted marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker all meld together to form the perfect bite.

Too bad it’s going to be hotter than hell this weekend, eh?



If campfires are not your idea of a good time when it’s upwards of 102 degrees outside, mosey into one of these dessert shops Sunday, August 30, for a sweet snack to celebrate National Toasted Marshmallow Day — without the heat.

Cereal Killer Sweets is ramping up its curbside game with a menu chock-full of deliciousness, and its S’more and Banana Pudding Cereal Killers are delightful pillowy pockets of vegan marshmallow. Stop by the shop for curbside delivery Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or shop online to take advantage of free shipping for orders over $50. Cereal Killer Sweets, 1031 Patricia, cerealkillersweets.com.

Chocollazo has reopened its Broadway location just in time to celebrate this oddly specific food holiday. The shop's delectable, homemade marshmallows are perfect as the star in its s’mores or as supporting players in a chocolate fondue deal for Fondue Friday. For $5, customers get some of the shop’s decadent chocolate ganache with pretzels, strawberries, bananas and marshmallows for dipping. The broadway location now open 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Chocollazo, 4013 Broadway St., chocollazo.com.

