H-E-B's Central Market Offering Free, Fancy AF Virtual Cooking Class with Scottish Master Chef

Chef Maclean holds the honor of being Scotland’s National Chef, awarded to him by the Scottish Government.
Upscale grocery Central Market has tapped into international talent to offer a free virtual cooking class to customers over Labor Day weekend.
First on the roster is multi award-winning Scottish Chef Gary Maclean, the world’s first industry professional to hold the title as a country’s National Chef.
Chef Maclean will hold a midday virtual cooking class on Saturday, September 5, giving Central Market customers a chance to broaden their seafood recipe horizons with new dishes from across the pond.
Maclean will also demonstrate an appetizer and dessert, but viewers are invited to cook along with the BBC MasterChef Champion as he walks them through the preparation of filet of Scottish salmon with warm potato salad, capers and asparagus.
Central Market, a unit of San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, will have all necessary products available for purchase starting Friday, September 4. During the class, participants will have the chance to submit questions to Maclean to be answered in real time.
The class will run 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to register online
so they can receive a shopping list, recipes and log-in information.
