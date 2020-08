San Antonio's Tacos Muchachos Holding BBQ Plate Sale to Save the Business

click image Instagram / xelpintorx

Tacos Muchachos — a cozy West Side spot known for Mexican street food — is holding a barbecue plate fundraiser on Friday, August 28, so it keep its doors open, MySA reports As an extra incentive to bring in customers, the family-owned business is offering a 10% lifetime discount to anyone who purchases a plate — once, of course, the eatery reopens."We understand business is business. We are just trying to get out of the rut," Maria Edith Garcia, who's part of the family business, told. "It's just been hard since it closed, so we want to do everything we can to get back in there.”Garcia said the restaurant's landlord closed it down August 1 after the owners fell behind on rent amid the pandemic.The sale will start at 4 p.m. and go until the food runs out. The $10 plates — which will include barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad and rice — will be sold from a friend of the family’s home at 9871 Highland Creek.