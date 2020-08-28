VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 28, 2020

San Antonio's Tacos Muchachos Holding BBQ Plate Sale to Save the Business

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 12:42 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / XELPINTORX
  • Instagram / xelpintorx
Tacos Muchachos — a cozy West Side spot known for Mexican street food — is holding a barbecue plate fundraiser on Friday, August 28, so it keep its doors open, MySA reports.

As an extra incentive to bring in customers, the family-owned business is offering a 10% lifetime discount to anyone who purchases a plate — once, of course, the eatery reopens.



"We understand business is business. We are just trying to get out of the rut," Maria Edith Garcia, who's part of the family business, told MySA. "It's just been hard since it closed, so we want to do everything we can to get back in there.”

Garcia said the restaurant's landlord closed it down August 1 after the owners fell behind on rent amid the pandemic.

The  sale will start at 4 p.m. and go until the food runs out. The $10 plates — which will include barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad and rice — will be sold from a friend of the family’s home at 9871 Highland Creek.

