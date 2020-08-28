Friday, August 28, 2020
The Good Kind’s Hibiscus Margarita Will Cool You Down Amid This Weekend's Record Heat
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM
It’s rumored
that we’ll be feeling the heat this weekend as record high temperatures head our way.
What better way to survive the scorcher than with a frosty beverage in hand. Lucky for us, Southtown cool spot The Good Kind was kind enough to share the recipe for its Hibiscus Lime Margarita, a unique twist on a classic summertime cocktail.
Hibiscus simple syrup adds a distinct floral note to the classic tartness of a margarita, elevating your poolside cocktail choice with just one ingredient. Purchase the red-tinged goodness from your favorite liquor store
, or get creative in the kitchen and make your own
.
Hibiscus Lime Margarita
1.5 ounces tequila
.5 ounce hibiscus simple syrup
.5 ounce Lime Juice
Topo Chico
Lime wheel for garnish
Fill a glass with ice and add the booze, hibiscus simple syrup and lime juice. Top with Topo Chico and garnish with a fresh lime wheel.
