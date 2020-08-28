VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 28, 2020

The Good Kind’s Hibiscus Margarita Will Cool You Down Amid This Weekend's Record Heat

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy The Good Kind
It’s rumored that we’ll be feeling the heat this weekend as record high temperatures head our way.

What better way to survive the scorcher than with a frosty beverage in hand. Lucky for us, Southtown cool spot The Good Kind was kind enough to share the recipe for its Hibiscus Lime Margarita, a unique twist on a classic summertime cocktail.



Hibiscus simple syrup adds a distinct floral note to the classic tartness of a margarita, elevating your poolside cocktail choice with just one ingredient. Purchase the red-tinged goodness from your favorite liquor store, or get creative in the kitchen and make your own.

Hibiscus Lime Margarita

1.5 ounces tequila
.5 ounce hibiscus simple syrup
.5 ounce Lime Juice
Topo Chico
Lime wheel for garnish

Fill a glass with ice and add the booze, hibiscus simple syrup and lime juice. Top with Topo Chico and garnish with a fresh lime wheel.

