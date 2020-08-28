VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 28, 2020

Two Vegan-Friendly Businesses Will Hold Fiesta-Themed Pop-Up Near Downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 12:46 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CAKETHIEVESBAKERY
  • Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Are you still mourning the cancellation of SA’s biggest party? Cake Thieves Bakery has got you covered. 

The bakery, known for a vegan-friendly menu of sinfully delicious baked goods and sandwiches, is teaming up with vegan Mexican food spot La Botanica for a — surprise — 100% vegan Fiesta-themed pop-up.



From 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, August 28, Cake Thieves take over the La Botanica kitchen to serve up meat- and animal product-free Fiesta eats such as Chick’n on a stick, corn in a cup, Turk’y legs, churros and more.

La Botanica, located at 2911 N. St. Mary’s St., will provide the liquid sustenance with its aguas frescas, micheladas and vegan house cocktails.

