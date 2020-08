Customers and Employees Robbed at Gunpoint at Northeast San Antonio Dairy Queen

click image Instagram / jenna.m.oliver

This weekend, some people looking to grab a tasty Sunday treat at a Northeast-side Dairy Queen got more than they bargained for, News4 San Antonio reports Customers and employees of the fast food joint were terrorized during a robbery at the Dairy Queen located on Perrin Beitel Road near Loop 410 late Sunday night.At about 11 p.m., two men entered the building and brandished firearms, demanding cash from the register and from the patrons inside, the San Antonio Police Department told the station.The men escaped with cash from at least three individuals and the register.No one was hurt and no arrests have been made, according to the news station.