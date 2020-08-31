No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 31, 2020

North San Antonio Pizza Joint Celebrates Margherita Mondays with $5 Lunchtime Pies

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / 1000DEGREESPIZZA
  • Instagram / 1000degreespizza
1000 Degrees, a Northside SA pizza and wing shop, is making Mondays a bit more bearable with $5 Margherita pizzas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$5 gets you a 10” Margherita pizza — that’s the classic basil, mozzarella and tomato sauce combo — on their signature Neapolitan-style crust.



Widespread belief is that a pizzaiolo invented a dish called "Pizza Margherita" in honor of the Queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy, in June of 1889. The dish has been said to celebrate the Italian unification, featuring toppings of tomato (red), mozzarella (white) and basil (green), representing the same colors of the national flag of Italy.

1000 Degrees’ promotion — available for take-out, curbside and delivery — can be modified to include gluten-free or cauliflower crust for an additional $2.50. Further modifications, however, are not allowed. 1000 Degrees is located at 11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206.

