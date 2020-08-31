San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewing to Decrease Hours and Staff While Awaiting Approval to Re-Open

click image
-
Roadmap Brewing, situated just north of Downtown San Antonio, took to Instagram Monday to inform
fans that the brewery would be pushing forward with decreased curbside hours and an “extremely small skeleton crew.”
Owner Dustin Baker shared that the brewery had reached a point during the pandemic that rendered the changes necessary, given the limitations on breweries prohibiting
them from welcoming guests into their taprooms without a food and beverage license.
“They’ve shown me what true professionalism is these past two weeks,” Baker wrote of Roadmap’s employees, saying they continued to work “with passion and drive, even after the news was broken to them.”
The brewery has submitted licensing paperwork with the state and is awaiting news on its approval. Following that news, Baker plans to reappoint all employees — but he laments that the timeframe for that approval is unknown.
Starting next week, curbside pickup times will be Wednesday through Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Roadmap Brewing is located at 723 N Alamo St.
Online orders may be placed at Roadmap’s website
.
