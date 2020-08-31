No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 31, 2020

Team Behind Still Golden Social House to Open New Thai and Tiki Joint in Former Shuck Shack Digs

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 2:41 PM

Noodle lovers, rejoice! The creators of Yai’s Mobile Kitchen have announced the development of Hello Paradise, a new, noodle-based concept near the Pearl.

Dara and Kusol Maknual, in-laws of local craft cocktail trailblazer Jeret Peña, will join forces with their son-in-law to introduce a new Thai restaurant in the building most recently occupied by Jason Dady’s Shuck Shack, mySA reports.



The space houses a full kitchen, which will allow the Maknuals to focus on noodle-based dishes such as tom yum soup with noodles and panang curry, reimagined as a noodle dish. The spring rolls and wings will also grace the menu, as well as creative cross-over dishes: burritos stuffed with rice and beef panang curry, anyone?

While the bar program will offer a small menu of mixed cocktails, the drinkery's opus will be a lineup of inventive frozen cocktails. Starting with icy rum, vodka and tequila bases, the bar staff will create unique offerings with fresh juices, herbs and other ingredients, according to the news site.

Peña and his business team, the Boulevardier Group, are the cocktail gurus behind The Brooklynite, the Last Word and recently shuttered Still Golden Social House. Hello Paradise, slated to open by October's end, will be the group’s first food-forward concept.

