Tuesday, September 1, 2020

North San Antonio Chuy’s Holding School Supply Drive for Area Elementary School This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 8:30 AM

Selma Tex-Mex eatery Chuy’s is hosting a Fresh Lemonade Stand School Supply Drive to benefit nearby Coronado Village Elementary School on Saturday, September 5.

The restaurant will be serving up fresh, flavored lemonade for every donation of school supplies made to the on-site stand during noon and 8 p.m. Saturday. $5 cash donations will also be accepted to purchase more supplies.



While Texas schools are beginning the school year with virtual instruction, current Texas Education Agency guidelines could allow kids back to on-campus learning as early as September 7.

Those interested in donating can find a list of school supplies needed at the school district's website.

The Selma Chuy’s is located at 14855 I-35. The restaurant is currently open for dine-in and to-go with a limited menu and adjusted hours.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

