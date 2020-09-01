San Antonio Staple Bombay Bicycle Club Reopens With New Menu Items and Outdoor Seating

click to enlarge Courtesy Bombay Bicycle Club

Bombay Bicycle Club, shuttered under Texas' bar-closure order, has reopened as a restaurant.As part of its reconfiguration, the popular near-downtown hangout has added new menu items, an updated patio and the Oak Room, a 1,850-square-foot seating area built in the parking lot.The menu features items such as a honey Buffalo fried chicken sandwich, a shrimp po'boy and a new Sriracha Burger, with sautéed onions, jalapeños, avocado, spicy sriracha sauce and melty Jack cheese.Longtime Bombay diners can still enjoy favorites including chicken fried steaks, nachos and more.The revamped outdoor patio is now open, as well as the new Oak Room, lit with hanging lanterns, which is meant to give diners ample space to socially distance while eating and imbibing.As expected during the COVID era, the restaurant is also offering to-go and curbside service.