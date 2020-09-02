Team Behind Tenko Ramen to Open Asian-American Eatery in Former Granary Space at the Pearl

click to enlarge Courtesy Lake Flato Architects

Culinary hotspot the Pearl will welcome new Asian-American restaurant Best Quality Daughter this fall, giving what began as a popular dining pop-up a permanent home.Food-focused dream team Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson — chefs and owners of Tenko Ramen, also at the Pearl — are spearheading the new venture, which aims to bring “New Asian-American” cuisine to the Alamo City. The restaurant will balance culinary innovation with time-honored dishes and reflect Dobbertin’s travels and the comfort food of her youth as a first-generation Chinese-American.Best Quality Daughter is slated to open this November in the space formerly occupied by upscale barbecue spot The Granary.Watson will co-develop the menu with Dobbertin, continuing their longstanding professional relationship, which includes collaboration on menus of SA culinary destinations including The Monterrey, Hot Joy, Tenko Ramen and multiple pop-ups.The menu will include unique snacks such as Thai curry baba ghanoush, crispy fried pig ears, mochi gnocchi (which is just fun to say) with sauce mornay and Chinese sausage and phat kaphrao pork fried rice. The eatery will also serve family-style meals such as salt-and-pepper king crab and red-cooked beef short ribs.The bar program, overseen by local beverage consultant Elisabeth Forsythe, will offer handcrafted cocktails, boozy boba and a curated selection of wine and beer. Some of the cocktails feature flavor-packed ingredients such as cognac, aromatized plum wine, bitter Campari and passionfruit cordial.Located at 602 Avenue A., the restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout and delivery.