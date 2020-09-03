No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Construction to Begin on Second Friendly Spot Location in East San Antonio, State Files Show

Posted By on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THEFRIENDLYSPOT
  • Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Construction on the second location of Southtown’s Friendly Spot is set to start in November, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

According to a September 1 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project will occupy 2,520 square feet at 2041 South W.W. White Road, on SA’s East Side.



The concept will feature a pre-engineered metal building with drive-thru service lanes. The number of drive-thru lanes is not clear in the filing, according to the SABJ.

The new spot, located across from Big Lou's Pizza, has an expected completion date of March 2021.

