Four San Antonio Businesses Featured on Debut Episode of Tastemade’s ‘Beyond the Block’

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy ‘Beyond the Block’
-
First-time homebuyers Kino (far left) and Mi taste local spirits at Ranger Creek Brewstillery on episode one of ‘Beyond the Block.’
Four San Antonio businesses will be featured on the inaugural episode of Beyond the Block
, a new show that leads homebuyers on an exploration of a prospective neighborhood before they sign the dotted line.
In the episode — which airs Thursday, September 3 on the food- and travel-focused channel Tastemade
— realtor Andrew Tyree takes first-time homebuyers Mi and Kino to visit SA destinations Mission Kayak, Ranger Creek Brewstillery, NOLA Brunch & Beignets and Street Fare SA.
“I believe strongly that the house you buy is only one part of the equation,” Tyree says in the trailer. “Your neighbors, businesses around you and the community where you plant your roots are what make a place a home.”
San Antonio's popularity is growing as a relocation destination, particularly with young homebuyers. According to realtor.com
, the average listing price for homes in the Alamo City has grown 4% over the past year.
The San Antonio episode of Beyond the Block
is one of four in the long-form television series. Tastemade is available via Roku, YouTubeTV, AT&T and TiVo.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.