Swedish School Takes to Facebook to Praise NEISD Enchilada Recipe: 'Not a Single Portion Left'
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM
If you went to school on San Antonio’s Northeast side, you probably remember the excitement that preceded Enchilada Wednesdays. Now, some lucky European kiddos know that excitement too.
“NEISD's famous ENCHILADA recipe made it all the way to a school in Stockholm, Sweden!” a weekend North East Independent School District Facebook post read. “We love this a whole enchiLOTa!”
Restaurang Mättpunkten, the elementary school mentioned in NEISD’s post, has served the puro SA dish twice, according to its Instagram feed.
"Efter detta lär vi rulla hem," Restaurang Mättpunkten's latest enchilada post read. "After this we learn to roll home."
Yes, kids, we San Antonio Tex-Mex enthusiasts know the feeling well.
To try your hand at NEISD's timeless recipe, check out or slideshow
featuring it and other recipes for classic SA foods that you can make at home.
